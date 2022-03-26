Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a near eastside motel.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Coliseum Inn in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. at 12:41 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

A person of interest has been interviewed by detectives. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

The incident is still under investigation.