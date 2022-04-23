Man in critical condition after overnight motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after an overnight motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Saturday.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and West Tillman Road at 3:18 a.m. on a report of a crash with injuries. Witnesses reported a motorcycle was running in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the rider of the motorcycle nearby. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the rider of the motorcycle was going west on Tillman when he lost control at a curve in the road and struck a guardrail south of Lower Huntington Rd. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.