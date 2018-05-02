Man in critical condition after moped crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a moped crash Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Rudisill Boulevard just east of Gaywood Drive. Once there, officers learned that the moped was the only vehicle involved. They also found a man down and unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was last listed in critical condition due to a head injury.

There were no witnesses to the incident so it’s unknown at this time what might have caused the crash. Rudisill Boulevard was also shut down completely during the investigation.