Man in critical condition after early-morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating an apparent stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the 4500 block of South Hanna Street a few minutes after 2:30am. They found the victim on the scene and transported him to a local hospital in serious condition. His condition was downgraded upon arrival.

Detectives have been talking to witnesses and the initial findings indicate there was some sort of disturbance at the home just prior to the stabbing. Suspect information has not yet been released.