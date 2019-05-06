Man in critical condition after downtown assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition after being severely beaten early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened at about 1am in the 1400 block of Broadway, just southwest of Parkview Field.

Someone driving by saw one man beating another on the sidewalk and called police. By the time officers arrived the man was lying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives are among those officers who searched the area for any witnesses or possible video footage.