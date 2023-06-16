Man Identified In Wednesday Evening Huntertown Fatal Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The name of the man who died in the three vehicle crash Wednesday Night crash in Huntertown has been identified. 78-year-old Michael Melvin Aker of Fort Wayne died as the result of multiple blunt impact injuries as the victim of a three-vehicle crash at Indiana 3 and Gump Road, according to the Allen County coroner’s office. Aker’s death is the 18th in the county from traffic crashes so far this year.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that they are still investigating the crash, which also injured two women. Officers believe an SVU was traveling west on Gump Road when it collided with another SUV headed south. Another vehicle, sitting idle at the intersection was also struck.

A release from the Sheriff’s Department said that the driver of the westbound SUV, a woman, and a woman passenger inside the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The driver of the car was not hurt.