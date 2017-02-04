(UPDATE) Man hospitalized after being assaulted by caretaker

UPDATE: Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department have identified the female caretaker as Shannon Labrosse, 39. She is described as white, last seen wearing a blue shirt and sweat pants

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in the hospital after being assaulted by his caretaker.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called Saturday morning, just after 8:30 p.m., to an apartment in the 6300 block of Nina Drive, regarding a battery in progress. Once officers arrived, they found a man inside suffering from head wounds. He was determined to be in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later downgraded to critical condition.

Investigators believe the man was being cared for by an adult female caretaker. An altercation occurred which upset the woman, leading her to assault the man in the head. She was gone before police arrived and officers attempted to track her down, but were unable to find the woman. As of right now, she is considered a person of interest.

Police tell WOWO News, the identities of both parties will be released if/when it is appropriate to do so. Meanwhile, if you have any information regarding this incident your asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.