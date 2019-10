STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont hunter is recovering after a fall Tuesday night.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the 1300 block of SR 120 at around 7:30 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers say a man was in a tree stand and unhooked the safety harness to climb down. That’s when the strap became dislodged and he fell about 20 feet to the ground.

He was able to call his wife, who called 911.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.