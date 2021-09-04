Man has life-threatening injuries after Saturday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5300 block of Lake Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. After officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in fair condition. Later a physician downgraded the victim’s condition to life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, officers indicate that the shooting was possibly an accident that occurred inside of a vehicle. Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses that were near the vehicle when the shooting took place.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.