Man gets guilty verdict in 2018 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – David Fabela was found guilty of murder today in the death of a woman in 2018.

37-year-old David Fabela was convicted by a jury today in Allen Superior Court for the 2018 murder of 47-year-old Michelle Funk-Pike at a motel on the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

Fabela’s sentencing is set for January 22. He is facing 45 to 65 years in prison, according to the Journal Gazette.

Michelle Funk-Pike was found dead in a room at the Regency Inn on West Coliseum Boulevard. She died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the chest, head, and neck.