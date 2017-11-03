Man found suffering on Huffman Street has been identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The man found lying in the 400 block of Huffman Street on September 21 of this year has been identified.

Michael Rodney Wilcher, 51 of New Haven, was found lying on the street suffering from blunt force trauma around 11 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Cause of Death has been determined to be Blunt Force Injuries of the Head and the Manner of Death is homicide.

Wilcher is the 30th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

The incident is still under investigation.