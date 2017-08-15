Man found stabbed near Weisser Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An inebriated man was stabbed Monday night in Fort Wayne, according to the News-Sentinel.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the 3500 block of Smith Street, near Weisser Park, and found an inebriated man standing on the sidewalk at 10 p.m.

He was uncooperative with paramedics trying to treat his wound, so he was handcuffed. It is unclear where he was stabbed.

Neighbors told police they saw the man come from Oxford and Smith streets, but aren’t sure what happened.

Police say the man knows who stabbed him and where it occurred, but refused to tell them.