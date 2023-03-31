Man Found Dead Near Maumee River Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police received a call shortly before 5:30 P.M. Thursday about a ‘man down’ on the River Greenway between Anthony and Coliseum Blvd. Officers arrived to find a deceased adult male in the tree line near the Maumee River. At this time, police are not sure how the male died or how he came to arrive at this location, however the recently high river levels are believed to be a factor. This incident remains under investigation and the man’s identity has not yet been released.