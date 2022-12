VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.

40-year-old Donald K. Richardson Jr. of Lima, Ohio was found in a 2011 Buick Lacrosse.

The case remains under investigation.