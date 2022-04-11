Man Found Dead At Fort Wayne Hotel Sunday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday at approximately 8:46 PM, Fort Wayne responded to the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd in reference to a female caller who reported she arrived to visit a friend and was concerned about his well-being. Officers arrived and made entry into the motel room and then located the male/adult victim inside the room unresponsive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of death with the male victim is unknown as detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are continuing with the on-going investigation.