UPDATE: Man found dead at Creighton Avenue Convenience Store, Victim Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday afternoon death on Creighton Avenue. Around 4:53pm police and fire responded to a person inside the One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave, unconsciousness. When crews arrived they found an adult male not breathing and not to have had a pulse. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Coroner’s office, and several other agencies are investigating this incident.

The victim has been identified as Tawffika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. His cause of death has been ruled due to multiple stab wounds and his manner of death a homicide.

Al-Malahi marks the fourth homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.