Man flees police stop, caught by K9

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Angola police ended up using a K9 to catch a fleeing suspect yesterday.

The Angola Police Department tells WOWO News officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Estill Adam Perkins of Stroh at about 1:30pm for a traffic violation, but Perkins kept on driving, eventually jumping out of the still-moving vehicle.

K9 Zara was sent after him and caught him in the back yard of a home on North Superior Street.

Perkins had two loaded handguns on him at the time of his arrest. He was wanted for a parole violation by Michigan authorities, and was also charged with neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.