Man fatally shot while driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in southern Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 4200 block of South Monroe Street, just south of the intersection with Baxter Street, at 9:59pm on a report of gunshots. They found a man with gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a car that had hit a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was shot a short distance south of where his vehicle ended up. Police collected evidence at the scene and are asking anyone who knows what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (STOP) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.