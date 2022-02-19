Man falls through ice in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind, (WOWO): Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a Fremont man fell through the ice on Snow Lake.

When officials arrived, they found Frederick Forte, 67, straddling the roof of a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle in open water. A self-rescue with a throw rope was attempted, but rescue divers from the Fremont and Mets fire departments also entered the water and were able to pull Forte to safety with an ice sled.

The incident remains under investigation, but state police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor. The Steuben County Prosecutor will review the incident to determine in charges will be filed.