INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) — A man is expected to be okay after falling during a large concert at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday.

Thousands had turned out to see several rock bands headlined by Motley Crue. An IMPD officer at the concert says the man, who was drunk, fell over a balcony railing to the seat below.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where doctors say he’s expected to survive.

On top of Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts also played.