Man falls 20-feet from deer stand in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A man fell 20-feet from a tree while setting up his tree stand in Angola.

It started around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a 58-year-old male was setting up his tree stands on the 3300 block of County Road 40 North in rural Angola, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The man was preparing for the upcoming deer season when the strap on his climbing sticks broke, causing him to fall nearly two stories.

A friend of the man was with him at the time and called 911. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a Fort Wayne Hospital.

Indiana Conservation Officers want to remind everyone that a full-body safety harness and a lifeline system, should be worn when using or setting up tree stands. This can prevent falling when hunting from an elevated tree stand. Conservation officers also recommend that everyone should check the condition of their equipment before using it.

October 1 is when deer season starts for archery this year.