Man facing charges in McDonald’s shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is now facing charges in a shooting at the Bluffton Road McDonald’s that happened last weekend.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say Martrell S. Weaver, 21, is facing charges of battery, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement.

Court documents say a man was on his way to his mother-in-law’s house when she told him she saw a man with a green coat and gray hood peering into her windows.

The victim says he asked the man looking into the home what he was doing, but the man ran off toward McDonald’s. The victim followed him, but that’s when police say Weaver pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the man, striking him in the leg. He was taken to Lutheran hospital for treatment.

Police chased Weaver when they arrived, eventually arresting him in the 2900 block of Westward Drive.