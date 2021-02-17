Man facing charges for fatal crash into fire truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing several charges following a Jan. 2 crash into a firetruck that killed his passenger and injured two firefighters.

Kareem McPherson, 27, is facing charges of reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and two counts of neglect of a dependent according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21. He was arrested Tuesday.

McPherson was driving south on N. Clinton Street near Grove Street when police say he lost control of his car, bounced off the curb and into an oncoming Fort Wayne Fire Department ladder truck.

His passenger, Kimetrice Roby, 29, who was four months pregnant, was killed along with the baby. One firefighter suffered an arm injury, while another suffered a shoulder injury.

The truck was damaged to the point that it is no longer in service.

Court documents reveal that McPherson was speeding and weaving around cars just before the crash, driving 30 mph over the speed limit. McPherson is also accused of leaving his 5-year-old son alone in his motel room for five hours the same day as the fatal crash.