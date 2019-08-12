Man facing charges after police pursuit ends in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is facing charges after a police pursuit in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were in the Villages of Hanna, a Fort Wayne apartment complex, when they noticed a vehicle that match the description of a vehicle possibly involved in several recent shots-fired investigations.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the driver, Travious Shepard, refused to pull over. Instead, he led the officers in a vehicle pursuit on northbound Hessen Cassel Rd.

Passing Senate Ave., police deployed stop sticks in an attempt to deflate the suspect vehicle’s tires.

Shepard attempted to swerve past the stop sticks, but failed and struck the device, which deflated two tires. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Shell Gas Station sign at the intersection of McKinnie Ave. and Hessen Cassel Rd.

Shepard, 22, and a passenger were taken into custody without incident and transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Both were later upgraded to non-life-threatening condition.

Shepard is now facing charges of Felony Resisting Law Enforcement and Felony Handgun Possession without a License.

The passenger will not face any charges.