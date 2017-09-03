Man drowns in private Fort Wayne pond, investigation underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Fort Wayne pond.

The 26-year-old Fort Wayne man was recovered from a small private pond on the city’s southeast side by Fort Wayne Fire Department rescue divers, early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police assisted Conservation Officers during the initial investigation, according to a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Further information will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office pending autopsy results and identification of the victim.