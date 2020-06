FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after falling into the St. Marys River last night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says water rescue teams were called to the river, near the intersection of Fairfield and Gerke, at 7:53pm after an older man fell in while walking alongside it.

His adult grandson called 911 as the man was swept away.

Crews pulled the man from the river about 12 minutes later, but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.