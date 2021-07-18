Man dives into retention pond during police pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a man after he dove into a retention pond in Jefferson Pointe.

Officers were chasing a man when he jumped into the retention pond at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. The man then went through the sewage pipe that connected to the pond. Police remained on the scene to search for the man.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, a witness said she saw a shirtless man run across the street and dive into the water.

No reason was given as to why the man ran from the police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was aided by the Fort Wayne Fire Department in the search.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as soon as move information becomes available.