Man dies in overnight motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist died following an overnight crash on the city’s near west side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street at 1:18 a.m. Sunday on a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle with damage and gave the victim medical attention before he was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died. His identity was not released.

Police say the rider of the motorcycle was going east on W. Jefferson Blvd. and lost control, striking a guardrail just west of Catalpa Street.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information, call Fort Wayne Police are use the free P3 Tips app.

The crash remains under investigation.