Man dies in fatal Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 55-year-old Pierceton man died as the result of a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Kosciusko County.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that first responders were called around 10 p.m. to the crash on State Road 13, just north of East Shoop Road.

It’s believed that the Edward D. Dempsey was traveling southbound on State Road 13 at a high rate of speed, when he left the road and struck a wooden platform. The crash resulted in Dempsey being thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.