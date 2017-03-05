Man dies in apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after an apartment fire late Saturday night in Fort Wayne, despite his neighbors’ attempt to rescue him.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the fire happened close to 11:30pm in the 500 block of Lawton Place. One person living inside the apartment had safely made it out and called 911, and the neighbors living next door broke in through the back of the apartment and dragged the other man out while crews were on their way to the scene.

The neighbors performed CPR on the man until medics arrived, who took over providing care for the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was under control five minutes after firefighters arrived. Its cause is under investigation.