FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office released the details of an industrial accident that occurred early this month.

Fifty-six-year-old, Brian Conley was involved in an industrial accident on May 3rd. The incident took place at his work, Prestress Services Industries in Decatur.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt impact injury. The manner is an accident.