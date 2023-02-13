Man dies after being backed over by construction vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A construction worker was killed Monday morning after a construction vehicle backed over him.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 3400 block of Wells St. shortly after 11:30 a.m. for a fatal motor vehicle accident. On arrival, officers found a deceased adult male.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team was paged to the scene to take over the investigation. Initial witness statements describe the victim being on his phone and unaware of the backing construction vehicle.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death after next of kin have been notified.