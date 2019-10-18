Man dead in possible drunk driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash early this morning that took the life of one man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Hanna St. and East Rudisill Blvd. at 12:44 am on reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car. The motorcycle had been eastbound on Rudisill when the car, which had been westbound, tried to make a turn onto Hanna and drove into the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcyclist ended up in the roadway and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe the driver of the car had been drinking. He remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. There’s currently no word on any potential charges, as the investigation is ongoing.