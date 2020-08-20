Man dead after Wednesday night stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in an apparent domestic battery situation.

Officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of Standish Drive on the city’s southeast side at 9:16pm for a domestic battery call involving a man with a gun. While on their way they learned the man had been stabbed and fled the scene.

Officers eventually found him lying in the front yard of a nearby home, unconscious and with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing a person of interest at police headquarters. Several other witnesses that were present during the altercation are also being interviewed.