Man dead after crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was killed after crashing his moped into a car in Steuben County late Saturday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on CR 200 W North of US HWY 20.

Upon arrival detectives determined that a man driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was driving southbound and collided with a man driving a 2002 Yamaha Zuma moped northbound.

The driver of the moped, 65-year-old Duane Boyles, suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Impala was not injured.

It has not yet been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.