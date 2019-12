LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man is dead after his car was hit by a train in Noble County last night.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing just west of Gerber Street in Ligonier to find an Amtrak train stopped on the tracks and a heavily-damaged Mercury sedan.

Police say 41-year-old William Sanford, the car’s driver, tried to drive across the tracks in front of the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.