Man critically injured in Thursday evening crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was hospitalized after a multiple-vehicle crash on Lima Road Thursday night left him with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Lima and Ludwig Park Drive at 6:55pm after a crash involving three vehicles. They found a man still sitting inside one of them, badly hurt. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Nobody else was hurt.

According to police, an initial investigation found that the driver might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.

Two southbound lanes of Lima Road were closed while police worked the scene.