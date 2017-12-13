Man critical after being thrown from vehicle, hit by another

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An argument between a man and a woman led to the man clinging to life at a Fort Wayne hospital.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says the two were involved in a “domestic disturbance” at around 6:30pm Tuesday that led to the woman trying to leave in a vehicle, but the man jumped on the hood. So she drove, throwing him off the hood as she turned onto Coldwater Road from Laddie Lane.

He landed in the street and was hit by a northbound vehicle. The man is currently in critical condition, and the incident is still under investigation.