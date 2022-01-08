Man critical after US 30 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash just off a ramp connecting Interstate 69 and US 30 Friday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, emergency responders were notified at 10:31pm after witnesses saw a minivan hit the median wall separating eastbound and westbound US 30 just off the northbound 309-A ramp of I-69. Police say the man was speeding and didn’t stop at the end of the ramp, driving straight into the wall.

The crash ejected the driver from the van. Police say he was in serious condition when paramedics got to him, but his condition was downgraded to critical upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.