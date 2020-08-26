Man critical after Tuesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is fighting for his life after being shot south of downtown Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 2700 block of Hoagland Ave., near the intersection with W. Pontiac St., at 9:31pm Tuesday after a number of callers reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived they found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound; he was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were called to the scene as detectives began canvassing the area, attempting to speak with anyone that may have seen or heard anything.