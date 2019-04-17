Man critical after Tuesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was hospitalized after a shooting that happened east of downtown Fort Wayne yesterday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street at about 4pm Tuesday in response to several reports of gunshots in the area. They found a man inside a house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police two men walked up to the house and knocked on the front door before firing several shots into the home and fleeing on foot.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, or can describe the suspects, to contact them at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers 436-7867.