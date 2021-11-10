Man critical after Tuesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting south of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4200 block of South Calhoun Street at 4:13pm to find a man with a gunshot wound, lying on the ground in the parking lot behind the businesses at the corner of Calhoun and Lexington. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

Police currently have no suspect information and canvassed the neighborhood to try and contact potential witnesses and find any other evidence. If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.