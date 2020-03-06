Man critical after Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in southeast Fort Wayne that left one man fighting for his life.

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Shadybrook Drive at 8:47pm. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were considered “life-threatening.”

Police believe there was some kind of disturbance leading up to the shooting, and officers have canvassed the neighborhood to speak with potential witnesses. A few witnesses have also been taken to police headquarters for interviews. No suspect information was released.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the FWPD at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.