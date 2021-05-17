Man critical after suspected beating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after police believe he was assaulted Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of Gaywood Drive, near the intersection with East Pettit Avenue, at 4:55 pm to find a man lying on the ground, unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last reported with life-threatening injuries.

Police aren’t sure yet what happened but believe the man was assaulted and then left where police found him.

Anyone who has any information on what happened should call the FWPD at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.