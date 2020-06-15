Man critical after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a Fort Wayne apartment Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Fayette Drive after someone called 911 and then hung up. When they arrived they found a man with an apparent stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but his condition was downgraded on arrival, as a doctor deemed his injuries to be life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates there was a disturbance at the apartment just prior to the stabbing. Officers are interviewing witnesses and hope to have information on a suspect soon.