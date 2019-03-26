Man critical after Monday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition last night.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Adams Street in the southeast side of town at about 8:07pm on several calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, unresponsive, lying in the front yard of a home and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police have interviewed residents and witnesses, and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the FWPD at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.