Man critical after Kocisuko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 19-year-old Columbia City man is in critical condition after a crash that happened near Durham Lake last night.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a location obtained from Snapchat at about 10:30 pm, after witnesses told police they lost contact with a man who had been driving in that area.

Police say the man had been driving eastbound on County Road 350 North, east of County Road 925 East, when his Ford Fusion left the road and hit a tree near the public access entrance in the Pisgah Marsh Nongame Area.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to a nearby hospital. The cause of the crash was not disclosed by police.