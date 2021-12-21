Man critical after early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex early this morning.

Police say they were called to the Autumn Woods Apartments at 4:27am to help with a man who had gunshot wounds. Police applied a tourniquet to his injuries and tried to stabilize him until medics took over. He was last reported in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say they found evidence that he was shot near the entrance to the neighborhood.

Anyone who knows what happened should contact police or use the free and anonymous P3 Tips app.