Man critical after being assaulted with bat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are looking for whoever hit a man in the head with a baseball bat last night.

Officers were among emergency crews called to an auto garage at the corner of Leesburg Rd. and Montclair Ave. at 9:21pm to find the man, who was conscious and alert at the time. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was downgraded to critical.

Police say the suspect in the case is described as a “large male” who is still at large. No further description was provided.

If you have any information on what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or the FWPD at 427-1201.