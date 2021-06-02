UPDATED: Man critical after being assaulted with bat; suspect sought

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are looking for whoever hit a man in the head with a baseball bat last night.

Officers were among emergency crews called to an auto garage at the corner of Leesburg Rd. and Montclair Ave. at 9:21pm to find the man, who was conscious and alert at the time. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was downgraded to critical.

Police are currently looking for Samuel McCormick, 24.

If you have any information, call 911 or use the free P3 Tips app.